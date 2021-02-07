2 women in serious condition with COVID after giving birth

Two mothers ill with COVID-19 are hospitalized in critical condition at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. The women, young in their late 20s, gave birth by emergency cesarean section. The babies are hospitalized but in good condition.

Another pregnant woman and a 16-year-old girl are hospitalized in moderate condition. The hospital emphasized a clear trend of a decline in the age COVID-19 patients and an increase in severe symptoms at young ages.

The National Information Center for the fight against coronavirus announced today (Sunday) that in the coming weeks a sharp increase in morbidity is expected, due to the widening spread of the British mutation and the removal of restrictions at the same time. Although there has been a slight decrease in the number of critically ill patients in the past week, 1,786 people are hospitalized in the hospitals, of whom 1,110 are seriously ill and 302 are on respirators. To date, 5,074 patients have died in Israel. Yesterday, 28,852 tests were performed and 9.4% were found to be positive.