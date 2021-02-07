Ben Shapiro: No point in masks, social distancing post-vaccine
Ben Shapiro laughs off safety measures now being considered by US administration - the same ones enforced in Israel.
Covid-19 Vaccine
Miriam Alster/Flash90
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaBen Shapiro: No point in masks, social distancing post-vaccine
Ben Shapiro: No point in masks, social distancing post-vaccine
Ben Shapiro laughs off safety measures now being considered by US administration - the same ones enforced in Israel.
Covid-19 Vaccine
Miriam Alster/Flash90
top