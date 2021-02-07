Rivlin: Investing in Judea and Samaria is a great opportunity

President Reuven Rivlin opens the first week of the big virtual event for Judea and Samaria that will take place tonight, Sunday, in English, in collaboration with Arutz Sheva.

"We must do everything in our power to promote economic prosperity in the region. Investment in Judea and Samaria is a tremendous opportunity for those who see ahead," the president said.

The conference, which addresses American Jewry, will be held in three parts, every Sunday for the next three weeks, and will deal with the situation in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley from various aspects.

The first session, which will be held this evening, will deal with the issue of economic peace and the building of bridges between Jews and Arabs in the area, as part of the economic development in the area. The second session will deal with the legal right of the State of Israel in the area and international law and the third part will deal with changing the paradigm around Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley following the regional changes in the Middle East and peace agreements and will be held in the style of a TED Talk.

The conference will host key figures including: the President of the State, the Ambassador of Israel to the United States, Gilad Erdan, the Speaker of the Knesset, Yariv Levin, the Minister of the Diaspora, Omer Yankelevich, settlement figures and researchers, statesmen and businessmen.

The event was initiated and produced by four organizations working to strengthen settlement and sovereignty in the territories of Judea and Samaria: the Shiloh Forum, My Israel, the ZOA and the Yesha Council.

The initiative comes in light of the extensive regional changes that have taken place in the Middle East in general and in Israel in particular in the past year, including the Abraham Accords and the Deal of the Century, which are a paradigm shift in relations between Israel and the Arabs of Judea and Samaria.

The conference is being broadcast live, on the Facebook pages of the Yesha Council, My Israel, the ZOA and the Shiloh Forum. The next two conferences will be held this coming Sunday: February 14 and 21, and hundreds of registrants are expected to participate.