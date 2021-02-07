Lockdown relief begins Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

As of Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m., Israel begins the gradual exit from the coronavirus lockdown. As part of the relief measures, the 1,000-meter distance limit from one’s home will be lifted, as will the ban on staying at another person's home.

In addition, workplaces which do not receive audiences will be reopened and "one-on-one" services will be permitted. Self-collection from shops and restaurants will be permitted, B & Bs that host nuclear families will be reopened, as well as nature reserves and gardens.

In addition, public transportation throughout the country will be increased on routes that are in high demand.

Israelis who left the country before January 25 will be permitted to return to Israel without the approval of the Exceptions Committee, provided they undergo a coronavirus test with a negative result at least 72 hours before landing. Home isolation upon arrival will not be permitted, and those entering the country from all destinations must isolate in a hotel.

Schools, however, will not reopen on Sunday after the ministerial committee on Saturday night approved the extension of regulations regarding the closure of the education system for another two days, until Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.

The government is expected to convene on Sunday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the plan for the reopening of the education system.