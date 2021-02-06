Bennett: Regev, Netanyahu, responsible for 3,000 deaths due to mutations

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett on Saturday evening said that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) are responsible for 3,000 coronavirus deaths.

In an interview with Kan 11's "It's All Politics," Bennett said that Netanyahu "has done good things for Israel in the international arena, but in the past year, he's failed."

Refusing to say who he would recommend for prime minister after the upcoming elections, Bennett added: "Everyone is boycotting everyone else. I don't do boycott politics. Anyone who is in favor of a Jewish and democratic state, even if I don't love his opinions, is in the game. Someone here has to form a government.

Slamming Netanyahu for embracing the Ra'am faction of the Joint Arab List, he said: "The fact that he is embracing him this way is a huge embarrassment. This is the Israeli branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. Members of Ra'am members pay visits to murderers and the families of terrorists."

He continued: "Regev, Netanyahu, and [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz are responsible for the deaths of 3,000 Israelis, because of their failure regarding the mutations [arriving in] Ben Gurion Airport. They prevented tests, and this way the mutations were brought in. Were it not for that, we would already be after the plague."

"The main point here is to present an alternative. When it was still relevant, I presented a plan which included tests in Ben Gurion. They didn't pay attention to it."