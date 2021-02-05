The malaise that afflicts our political leadership

Hear: How some parts of our country are sick, affecting every segments of our population, yet the compassionate society thrives.

Should: We allow a state within a state?

The: Immoral reasons that motivate the machinations of our politicians.

Listen: Why it is imperative that we change our electoral system. Today’s electorate are the party leaders, not the voters.

Walter: Explains why assimilation does not eliminate anti-Semitism; its manifestation in the relatively recent past, when even World War I was blamed on Jews.

The Evidence: presented in today’s program of the dangerous spread of Muslim extremism in the United States and their encouragement for violent action against Jews should motivate all American Jews who are interested in their children’s Jewish future, to make Aliyah, to move to Israel while they are still able to do so comfortably.