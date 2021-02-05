The alarming caution of the Biden administration

US President Joe Biden has already begun publishing parts of his foreign policy in recent days, but in the meantime he has refrained from publicly saying how he will continue to deal with the "Deal of the Century" left by his predecessor in office.

Jay Shapiro argues that the interest of the Biden administration should be to continue along the same lines outlined by the Trump administration.

According to Shapiro, America should continue Israel's successful agreements with the Gulf states and strive for normalization with other countries.

However, he is concerned, precisely because Biden is a Democrat of the old times, that his views on the Palestinian issue may also still be related to past conceptions that are no longer relevant.