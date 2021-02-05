Netanyahu chooses Steve Bannon protege to run his election campaign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s newest campaign manager is Aaron Klein, a former reporter for the right-wing Breitbart News site who worked with Steve Bannon on Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign.

Axios first reported the news. Klein has worked full-time for Netanyahu as an adviser since June, Haaretz reported Tuesday.

The election, Israel’s fourth in about two years, takes place March 23.

Netanyahu had previously hired Trump campaign veterans Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie but fired them after only a month.

Klein also collaborated with Bannon to support former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct. The Yeshiva University graduate wrote articles in Breitbart in an effort to discredit Moore’s accusers.