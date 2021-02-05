PA: Residents of Jerusalem are entitled to vote and be elected

The Palestinian Authority’s Central Election Commission said on Thursday that "Palestinian" residents of Jerusalem have the right to vote and stand as candidates in elections for PA institutions.

In a statement, the Commission clarified that Arab residents carrying blue ID cards in the Jerusalem District are eligible to vote and be elected, and Arab residents of Jerusalem who reside outside the Jerusalem District and wish to exercise their right to vote must register with one of the regional election offices by February 16.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently issued a decree ordering general elections in PA-assigned territories.

The decree states that legislative elections will take place on May 22. A “presidential” election will take place on July 31. It sets a deadline of August 31 for establishing the Palestinian National Council.

Jibril Rajoub, secretary of the central committee of the Fatah movement, said that "the Palestinian elections will be held in Al-Quds (eastern Jerusalem) in spite of the opposition of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu."

Speaking in an interview with the official PA television channel, Rajoub said that "there is a national consensus regarding holding elections in eastern Jerusalem, and when the day comes, we will bring about a confrontation (in this matter) between the occupation and the international community."

Abbas' term as PA chairman was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections.

No PA elections have taken place since 2006 and similar initiatives in the past have failed to result in elections.