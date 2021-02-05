Ron Huldai drops out of race: We could not fulfill the task

Tel Aviv Mayor and chairman of the Israelis Party, Ron Huldai, announced on Thursday that he will not run in the elections for the 24th Knesset after failing to gain momentum in polls, some of which showed his party not passing the electoral threshold.

"In the political circumstances that have arisen, I know that the most responsible act is to take a step back, step down and let others lead the effort of all of us to rehabilitate the state," Huldai said.

He explained why he initially decided to run for the Knesset. "I could not stand aside when the Israeli government is headed by a criminal defendant. I could not stand aside when in less than two years the same defendant dragged us to four costly and unnecessary elections, the entire purpose of which is to escape justice."

"I could not stand aside in the face of the elimination of statesmanship, the rule of law and everything that preserves the delicate fabric of Israeli society. I could not stand aside in the face of the abandonment and the collapse of the systems in the country. Decisions are made on a day-to-day basis and without any professional plan, and the state has not had a budget for two years. Everything has been sacrificed for political purposes."

Huldai continued, "Some people are shouting out. Some have raised a flag and went out to demonstrate. And I decided to act to change reality and mobilize to change the government! I was not looking for authority. I fulfill a fascinating, important and influential role. Five times in a row, the residents of Tel Aviv-Yafo chose me to head this wonderful city."

"I do not come to anyone with complaints and I take full responsibility. I will continue to help as much as I can to replace this evil government. The citizens of the country deserve a better government. Our children and grandchildren deserve a better future," he concluded.