'I hope religious Zionism will find a home in the Labor Party'

The Labor Party, led by MK Merav Michaeli, on Thursday evening submitted its slate for the 24th Knesset to the Central Elections Commission.

Emilie Moatti, who was placed in the third spot on the slate, told Arutz Sheva that "this is one of the most exciting, if not the most exciting, evenings in my public life. We have submitted a list that was not elected by a single ruler but which constitutes a real wish of party members.”

"We will not join a coalition headed by Netanyahu," vowed Moatti, who grew up in religious Zionism and expressed hope that the political partnership between the Labor Party and the religious parties would be renewed.

"In the past, there was an impressive collaboration between the National Religious Party and the Labor Party on the issue of settlement. I hope that people from religious Zionism will also find a home in the Labor Party. I believe it will happen," she said.

The Labor Party slate is led by Merav Michaeli, followed by Omer Bar-Lev, Emilie Moatti and Gilad Kariv. They are followed by Efrat Rayten, Ram Shefa, Ibtisam Mara'ana, Nachman Shai, Naama Lazimi and Gil Beilin.