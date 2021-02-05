Torah for everyone: Man’s eternal rendezvous with the Divine

This week’s Torah portion is named for Yitro, former advisor to Pharaoh and idolatrous priest par excellence.

The very same Yitro who became Moses’ father-in-law and turned with all his heart to follow the one G-d of Israel. What’s more, Yitro was also the architect of ancient Israel’s judicial system.

Why is this week’s Torah portion, featuring the most important event in human history – the giving of the Torah known as the "Sinai Revelation" – named after this man?

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman explore many uplifting aspects of the Sinai experience – with particular emphasis on the significance of Torah in the life of the nations.

Jim Long provides a unique Noahide perspective on non-Jewish love of Torah in this "happy anniversary" edition of our Jerusalem Lights podcast.