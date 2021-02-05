Netanyahu and Gantz quarrel during lockdown discussion

An unprecedented argument between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz erupted during a government discussion on Thursday night, in which it was decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown until Sunday morning before Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit overturned the decision due to Blue and White’s objection to it.

Netanyahu attacked Gantz for his opposition to extending the lockdown despite the high number of cases in Israel.

Netanyahu told Gantz: "Your strategy and that of your special adviser, Sefi Shaked, is to open as much as possible. Gantz wants as much serious morbidity as possible for the election. You are condemning many Israelis to hard death. We understand this game."

Gantz responded to Netanyahu: "Do not tell me stories, do not teach me anything about human life."

Netanyahu: "The blood of many Israelis will be on your hands".

Gantz: "My entire life I have been protecting the lives of the citizens of Israel, you should be ashamed of yourself, I will not forgive you."

After the government voted in favor of extending the lockdown, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit intervened and overturned the decision, saying the decision could not pass because according to the coalition agreement, the vote needs to be between blocs and not based on the number of ministers in the government.

Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri told ministers: "This mechanism has not yet been determined due to political disagreements. The position of the Attorney General is that when each bloc votes for something different it means that the decision has not been passed. Prime Minister, do not bring us all into chaos. Everyone here is responsible for this."