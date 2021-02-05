This is the Likud slate for the 24th Knesset

MK David Bitan on Thursday evening submitted the Likud slate for the 24th Knesset to the Central Elections Committee.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed to place MK Ofir Sofer from the National Union in the 28th place on the list, as “compensation” for the agreement on a joint run that Bezalel Smotrich signed with Itamar Ben Gvir.

In addition, Netanyahu reserved the tenth spot on the slate for journalist Galit Distal, Orly Levy Abekasis was reserved the 26th spot, Yair Gabay was placed 36th, Nail Zoabi 29th and Boris Aplichuk was placed in the 40th spot on the list.

"This time the Likud will succeed in a big way, I estimate that we will receive 36 seats and even more," said MK Bitan, who had been released from the hospital earlier in the day after a long bout with COVID-19. "I was in a bad situation. Go get vaccinated. It is impossible to know where it will catch you."

When asked by Arutz Sheva how he feels, Bitan replied, "I lost 27 kilograms because of the coronavirus."

The Likud slate for the Knesset is as follows:

1. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu

2. Yuli Edelstein

3. Yisrael Katz

4. Miri Regev

5. Yariv Levin

6. Yoav Galant

7. Nir Barkat

8. Gila Gamliel

9. Avi Dichter

10. Galit Distal

11. Haim Katz

12. Eli Cohen

13. Tzachi Hanegbi

14. Ofir Akunis

15. Yuval Steinitz

16. Dudi Amsalem

17. Gadi Yevarkan

18. Amir Ohana

19. Ofir Katz

20. Etty Hava Atia

21. Yoav Kisch

22. David Bitan

23. Keren Barak

24. Shlomo Karhi

25. Miki Zohar

26. Orly Levy Abekasis

27. Kathrin Sheetrit

28. Ofir Sofer

29. Fateen Mulla

30. May Golan

31. Tali Ploskov

32. Uzi Dayan

33. Ariel Kallner

34. Osnat Hila Mark

35. Amit Halevi

36. Yair Gabay

37. Nissim Vaturi

38. Shevach Stern

39. Nail Zoabi

40. Boris Aplichuk

41. Ayoob Kara

42. Matti Yogev

43. Yehuda Glick

44. Nurit Koren

45. Ze’ev Fleischmann