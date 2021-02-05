This is the Likud slate for the 24th Knesset

MK David Bitan on Thursday evening submitted the Likud slate for the 24th Knesset to the Central Elections Committee.
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed to place MK Ofir Sofer from the National Union in the 28th place on the list, as “compensation” for the agreement on a joint run that Bezalel Smotrich signed with Itamar Ben Gvir.
In addition, Netanyahu reserved the tenth spot on the slate for journalist Galit Distal, Orly Levy Abekasis was reserved the 26th spot, Yair Gabay was placed 36th, Nail Zoabi 29th and Boris Aplichuk was placed in the 40th spot on the list.
"This time the Likud will succeed in a big way, I estimate that we will receive 36 seats and even more," said MK Bitan, who had been released from the hospital earlier in the day after a long bout with COVID-19. "I was in a bad situation. Go get vaccinated. It is impossible to know where it will catch you."
When asked by Arutz Sheva how he feels, Bitan replied, "I lost 27 kilograms because of the coronavirus."
The Likud slate for the Knesset is as follows:
1. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu
2. Yuli Edelstein
3. Yisrael Katz
4. Miri Regev
5. Yariv Levin
6. Yoav Galant
7. Nir Barkat
8. Gila Gamliel
9. Avi Dichter
10. Galit Distal
11. Haim Katz
12. Eli Cohen
13. Tzachi Hanegbi
14. Ofir Akunis
15. Yuval Steinitz
16. Dudi Amsalem
17. Gadi Yevarkan
18. Amir Ohana
19. Ofir Katz
20. Etty Hava Atia
21. Yoav Kisch
22. David Bitan
23. Keren Barak
24. Shlomo Karhi
25. Miki Zohar
26. Orly Levy Abekasis
27. Kathrin Sheetrit
28. Ofir Sofer
29. Fateen Mulla
30. May Golan
31. Tali Ploskov
32. Uzi Dayan
33. Ariel Kallner
34. Osnat Hila Mark
35. Amit Halevi
36. Yair Gabay
37. Nissim Vaturi
38. Shevach Stern
39. Nail Zoabi
40. Boris Aplichuk
41. Ayoob Kara
42. Matti Yogev
43. Yehuda Glick
44. Nurit Koren
45. Ze’ev Fleischmann