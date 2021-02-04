2 arrested in disappearance of mother, 5-year-old son

Police on Thursday evening arrested a 70-year-old woman from the Kochav Michael moshav in the Negev, on suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of a mother and her five-year-old son about two weeks ago.

The woman who was arrested is suspected of aiding and abetting kidnapping, conspiracy to commit a crime and obstruction of investigation.

Police detained the woman on suspicion of aiding Galit Tzafarti in hiding her son after a court ordered him to be transferred to his father's custody. Earlier, police arrested another 30-year-old woman on suspicion of aiding and abetting kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The two suspects will be brought to the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court tomorrow for a hearing.