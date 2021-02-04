“We Can Only Do So Much:” Chesed Organization Turning Sick Families Away

Readers around the world were moved last month to read of the Rabbi of the Stefanesht community’s mission to help keep COVID patients out of the ICU. Rav Solomon started a volunteer organization that distributes oxygen machines and medical consultation to people struggling to breathe. The project has been extremely successful: The machines have helped many sick people to recover without experiencing the sharp decline which sometimes ends in the hospital. They hit an obstacle recently, however, when they ran out of supplies. Families desperate for machines were turned away, and the Rav decided he had to do something about it.

A fund was opened with the goal of purchasing 100 new machines. Donations have continued to pour in from those interested in joining the cause to save lives. However, they still fall short of their goal. The organization released the following video today to update donors on the campaign’s progress:

The video shows one patient in particular who feels that he owes his life to the Rav for his help. Donations are being collected here to help them reach their goal so that no one else will be turned away.