Biden to end US support for military operations in Yemen

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced Thursday that the Biden Administration would cease support for all offensive military operations in Yemen.

"The President has, in the first two weeks, has reversed the Muslim ban, the ban on transgender servicemembers serving in our military, and today he will announce an end to American support for offensive operations in Yemen," Sullivan told reporters.

The move will end US support for the Saudi-led offensive against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. 100,000 people have been killed in the civi8l war in Yemen, which has raged since 2014 and caused mass starvation in the country.