MK Bitan of Likud returns to Knesset

MK David Bitan of the Likud was released today (Thursday) from Tel Hashomer Hospital after recovering from COVID-19. Bitan will arrive at the Knesset tonight to submit the Likud list for the 24th Knesset. He will give a brief statement to the media regarding his health condition.

His office said: "David is expecting a long rehabilitation process and he will have to come to the rehabilitation department in Tel Hashomer several more times a week."

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin said, "I am very excited about the arrival of my colleague David Bitan in the Knesset for the first time since he fell ill. David is coming to submit the Likud list for the 24th Knesset elections.”

David Bitan was diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 in early December. He was taken to Sheba Hospital, hospitalized in the intensive care unit and connected to a cardiopulmonary resuscitation device. After an improvement in Bitan's condition, he was taken off of a respirator and transferred from the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit to the COVID-19 Internal Medicine Department.