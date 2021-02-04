Meretz leader: Netanyahu has revived Meir Kahane

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg talked to Arutz Sheva, attacking the union of Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit.

"This is one of the low points of the political system in general and of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in particular," she says. "I am ashamed of being an Israeli and I should be more ashamed of religious Zionism."

"Yesterday, the plan that Netanyahu worked on for days and nights came to fruition: Reviving Kahane in exchange for legal immunity. With his own hands, the Prime Minister created a party that unites pro-terror Kahanists, racial supremacists, and homophobes who compared the LGBT community to the Nazis.”

Zandberg also mentioned: "Prime Minister Shamir of the Likud demonstratively left the plenum when Meir Kahane, Ben Gvir's mentor, spoke. In the next term, Meir Kahane was disqualified from the Knesset and his organization was defined as a terrorist organization. Netanyahu, on the other hand, swapped reserved spots in the Knesset seats on the Judicial Appointments Committee just so that this union would help him escape from a fair trial on serious corruption charges.”

'' This is how it is when immunity is at stake and shame is dead. There is one party that will ensure a left in the Knesset and keep the Kahanists out. Only Meretz can be trusted," said MK Zandberg.