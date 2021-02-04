Likud proposal to Jewish Home chairwoman Hagit Moshe

The Likud submitted to the Jewish Home party, led by Hagit Moshe, a proposal to include the party's candidates on its list, against the background of the crisis in negotiations between Jewish Home and the Religious Zionist Party led by MK Bezalel Smotrich.

Arutz Sheva has learned that according to the proposal, the Likud will reserve places for the Jewish Home and Religious Zionist party candidates in 28th and 36th places on its list, and will also give the party a ministerial position in the next government.

At this stage it is still unclear whether the candidate who will be slotted for the 28th place will be Ofir Sofer from the Religious Zionist party or Davidi Ben Zion from the Jewish Home party.

The Jewish Home party was furious at Religious Zionist party chairman Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday night, following the signing of the agreement between him and Itamar Ben Gvir.

According to them, Smotrich acted unfairly against them, thus revealing that his true goal is to eliminate the Jewish Home party.