Toddler who nearly drowned in pool declared dead

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on Thursday morning declared the death of a two-year-old who nearly drowned Wednesday afternoon in a pool in the yard of a house in Givat Ze'ev.

The hospital said, "Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the medical staff, at midnight the death of the toddler who was evacuated to the pediatric emergency room was determined, as he was in most serious condition and unconscious after drowning."

On Wednesday, after the toddler was pulled from the water in the pool, Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics were called to the scene. The paramedics provided medical care to the toddler, performed resuscitation, and after a pulse returned, they evacuated him to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus, where he was pronounced dead.

MDA paramedic Moshe Hemed said, "When we arrived at the scene, the toddler, who was unconscious with no pulse and no breathing, was extracted; we were told that he had been underwater for a few minutes."

"We immediately began performing advanced resuscitation operations on him that included massages, resuscitation, and medication, and when the pulse returned, we put him in the intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital under sedation and respiration, in difficult and unstable condition," he added.