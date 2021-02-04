MK Tehila Friedman will not run in the upcoming election

MK Tehila Friedman of the Blue and White party decided on Wednesday not to run in the elections for the 24th Knesset.

"I believe in the power, importance and significance of politics, but in the current political constellation I think I can contribute more to the people of Israel from elsewhere," Friedman wrote in the Blue and White WhatsApp group.

"Like you, I know we prevented, with our own bodies, steps that would have endangered the country we love so much," she added.

Friedman, 44, a social activist, was the chairwoman of the Ne'emanei Torah Va'Avodah movement. She holds a master's degree in law with honors from the Hebrew University. She is married and has five children.

Blue and White submitted its slate to the Knesset earlier on Wednesday. Its ballot ticket will bear the Hebrew letters spelling the word “KEN” (YES).

"Blue and White is forging ahead, united and strong, in a slate composed of honest, committed, and determined public servants. After these elections, we will make sure that the government that forms will consist of honest people, who will rehabilitate the economy and Israeli society after the damage wrought by the pandemic and by Bibi,” said party chairman Benny Gantz.

Blue and White slate for the 24th Knesset:

1. Benny Gantz

2. Pnina Tamano-Shata

3. Chili Tropper

4. Michael Biton

5. Orit Farkash Hacohen

6. Alon Schuster

7. Eitan Ginzburg

8. Yael Ron Ben Moshe

9. Mufid Mari

10. Ruth Wasserman Lande

11. Alon Tal

12. Yehudit Uliel Malka

13. Elham Khazen