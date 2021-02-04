What is the strategic importance of the Nile River fot Israel?

In the water-scarce Middle East, water that can be used for drinking and agriculture is of premium importance.

The entire ancient civilization of imperial Egypt grew up around the Nile River and its basin, and much of the east Africa still depends on it.

Although Israel has made amazing advances in hydrotechnology, it too must treat water as a scarce resource, and that makes the politics of the Nile, along with the policing of the Red Sea, a question of real strategic significance to the Jewish state and the regional order of the Middle East.

Jonathan Silver is joined by Dore Gold, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations, to discuss the strategic importance of the Nile River, the policing of the Red Sea, and what they mean for Israel and the regional order of the Middle East.