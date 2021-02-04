Gantz: Netanyahu is playing with human lives

Blue and White chairman and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday night blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who decided to cancel a cabinet meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday evening to discuss the coronavirus lockdown.

"Netanyahu, you are playing with human lives. Without shame, without compassion and without any consideration - Netanyahu today postponed the cabinet meeting we scheduled. Today, decisions were prevented that could have led to a responsible opening of the education system, increasing the vaccination of older populations and the beginning of an implementation of a horizon for businesses," Gantz said.

He added, "I already know Netanyahu, and that is why I did not agree to extend the lockdown until Monday, even when he promised that we would hold a discussion on the exit strategy today and advance the opening of some of the industries accordingly."

"I will let up on this, and I will make sure that there is an orderly cabinet meeting tomorrow. And more importantly, I will continue to fight this manipulative conduct from within the government, until we form a new government of honest people who will take care of you first. We have no other choice," Gantz concluded.

The Likud said in response, "As Gantz knows, the cabinet meeting will take place tomorrow as agreed upon. It is a pity that Gantz's publicists did not inform him about this. This is not the time for petty politics but for unity to save the lives and health of Israeli citizens."