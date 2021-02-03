How A Government Takes Control Over Your Life

'IF YOU ALLOW THE GOVERNMENT TO BREAK THE LAW IN AN EMERGENCY, THEY WILL CREATE EMERGENCIES TO BREAK THE LAW.'

That is the saying going around now and it seems to fit the times we are living in. Fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic has given governments all over the world, the opportunity to put its citizens under Martial Law - (the temporary suspension of civil law by a government, especially in response to a temporary emergency).

Tamar Yonah talks about how the Left has traditionally controlled people's lives, how they got their power, and how people's rights, even their religions, were torn away from them.