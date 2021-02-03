Jeremy Saltan: Yamina is the natural home for Anglos

Jeremy Saltan accepted the 16th spot on the Yamina list for the upcoming elections.

"It is my honor to accept a position on Yamina’s 24th Knesset list. I have worked by Naftali’s side for a long time. I am confident he is the only one who can lead Israel out of the worst crisis we have faced in a generation, Saltan said.



"I urge everyone to vote for the candidate who literally wrote the book on how to defeat corona and get our economy running again - and served as the current government’s true opposition. Vote for Yamina and make Naftali Bennett Israel’s next Prime Minister.



"Yamina is the natural home of the Anglo community. It would be my honor to serve Anglos - and all Israelis - in the next Knesset," he said.

Saltan is an Israeli commentator and activist member of the Harel Regional Planning and Construction Committee, acting chairman of the Mevaseret Zion local council's absorption committee, and former vice president of the NESTO youth movement for English-speaking immigrant youth.