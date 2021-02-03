AstraZeneca vaccine cuts transmission of COVID

A new study has found that the AstraZeneca and Oxford coronavirus vaccines not only protect against the coronavirus, but also help significantly reduce the transmission of the virus between humans.

The study was conducted by researchers from Oxford University, which was a partner in the development of the vaccine.

In order to check the level of transmission of the virus among those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccines, they performed coronavirus tests among the study participants every week to detect signs of the virus, and if no signs of the virus were found even if the person contracted the coronavirus, it showed that he could not infect others.

The study found a 67 percent decrease in positive tests in people who received the vaccine.

This is the first study to show that vaccines not only protect the person being vaccinated, but also reduce the transmission of the virus between people. Another encouraging statistic recorded in the study is that one dose of the vaccine provided 76 percent protection against the disease.

This is significant because several countries, including Britain, are attempting to provide the first dose of the vaccines to the highest number of people even at the expense of providing the second dose to people who have already received the first dose.

The study also suggested that the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccines are more effective when the second dose is given three months apart from the first dose. In such a situation, 82 percent efficacy was recorded for the vaccine, compared with 55 percent efficacy when the two vaccine doses were given less than six weeks apart.

One Oxford University researcher, Dr. Andrew Pollard, said that "we believe the vaccine also protects against the new mutations of the virus, although we are still waiting for all the data on this subject."