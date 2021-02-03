Important letter from Rabbi Yom Tov Glaser released

Imagine finding out your son was dying of cancer and your whole world getting ripped apart over the course of 6 months.

When their 11 year old son became sick with DIPG, the most deadly form of juvenile cancer, their world fell apart.

The pain and anguish knowing your son is going to die took a major toll and the family fell apart.

Flash forward 6 months later, Tisha’ B’av having to bury your son. The pain is unimaginable.

Now they are left to pick up the pieces of a life that was once filled with joy and simcha.

With five children and another on the way, life for the B family hasn’t been easy, We are asking you, please help them rebuild their lives!

From therapist bills to medical bills, this family needs all the help they can get.

Please contribute generously!

Tizku limitzvos.

