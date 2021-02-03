Meet the 'COVID denier's party'

Dr. Aryeh Avni, founder of the COVID-19 Deniers Party, has presented his list for the 24th Knesset to the Central Elections Committee. His party will run under the Hebrew word “Rapheh” meaning healing, on a platform dedicated to ensuring preventative medical care, easier access to medications, and a national effort to reverse the economic damage caused by lockdowns.

Avni intends to oppose lockdowns, mask laws, social distancing bills, and the use of the new COVID-19 vaccines. “There is no plague,” he tells Arutz Sheva. “We need to focus on repairing our society and economy.”

“All deaths attributed to COVID-19 are in fact the regrettable and preventable fault of modern hospital treatment. They could all have been saved with the use of hydroxychloroquine and high doses of zinc and vitamins C and D. There are no real reports of people dying in home care; those you may have heard are fabrications.”

Dr. Avni firmly rejects the idea of vaccination: “The Most High [G-d] gave me a natural system of inoculation. No disease can hurt me, manmade, natural, or anything else. Deaths from this purported disease are caused by hospital care, which punctures blood vessels and lung tissue with breathing tubes. I am running only to be the Minister of Health, and in that capacity I will undertake to genuinely improve Israel’s public health.”

Asked about the approaches taken by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Yamina leader Bennet’s enthusiasm for the vaccination program, Dr. Avni quoted the biblical story of David and Goliath: “I believe in the Most High. He will help me overcome them.”