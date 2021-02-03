Daily Chassidic Tale
Katz: An Apter - Riminover Pre Shluff Conversation

Watch: The daily Chassidic Tale presented by Rabbi Shlomo Katz.

The Shlomo Katz Project

Listen to Rav Shlomo Katz as he shares a thought-provoking conversation held deep in the middle of the night between two very close friends, The Rebbe and The Apter Rebbe.



