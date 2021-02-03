Yesh Atid unveils Knesset candidate list

Yesh Atid’s representatives, MK Orna Barbivai and MK Yoel Razvozov, will present the list of 120 candidates when the registration officially opens at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Yesh Atid’s Knesset faction head, MK Meir Cohen, said: “We have a strong team with clear principles and values. Anyone looking for stability knows that they can trust us and that we keep our word. It's time for a sane and liberal government – only a strong Yesh Atid, the election of as many members of this list as possible, will make that happen."
The Yesh Atid list focuses heavily on diversity; 50% of the list is female, including three in the top five. A number of highly ranked security personnel have made it in, including two Maj. Generals (Res.), two deputy police commissioners, a deputy head of the Mossad and three recipients of the annual prize from the Movement for Quality Government.
From the top 30 candidates for Knesset ten weren't born in Israel, eleven speak languages other than Hebrew and English including Arabic, Russia, French, Spanish and Hungarian, eleven have a background in local government, ten have law degrees, twelve have been professionally involved in sports and ten play either the guitar, piano, accordion or recorder.
Yesh Atid’s top thirty list:
1. Yair Lapid
2. Orna Barbivai
3. Meir Cohen
4. Karine Elharrar
5. Meirav Cohen
6. Yoel Razvozov
7. Elazar Stern
8. Mickey Levy
9. Merav Ben-Ari
10. Ram Ben Barak
11. Yoav Segalovitz
12. Boaz Toporovsky
13. Idan Roll
14. Yorai Lahav Hertzanu
15. Vladimir Beliak
16. Ron Katz
17. Nira Shpak
18. Tanya Mazarsky
19. Yasmin Sacks Friedman
20. Inbar Bezek
21. Moshe (Kinley) Tur Paz
22. Simon Davidson
23. Ronit Erenfroind
24. Zohar Bloom
25. Ifat Ben Shoshan
26. Ibrahem Kasem
27. Oz Haim
28. Tommer Vinner
29. Michal Slawny Cababia
30. Yaron Levi