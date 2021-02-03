Yesh Atid unveils Knesset candidate list

Yesh Atid’s representatives, MK Orna Barbivai and MK Yoel Razvozov, will present the list of 120 candidates when the registration officially opens at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Yesh Atid’s Knesset faction head, MK Meir Cohen, said: “We have a strong team with clear principles and values. Anyone looking for stability knows that they can trust us and that we keep our word. It's time for a sane and liberal government – only a strong Yesh Atid, the election of as many members of this list as possible, will make that happen."

The Yesh Atid list focuses heavily on diversity; 50% of the list is female, including three in the top five. A number of highly ranked security personnel have made it in, including two Maj. Generals (Res.), two deputy police commissioners, a deputy head of the Mossad and three recipients of the annual prize from the Movement for Quality Government.

From the top 30 candidates for Knesset ten weren't born in Israel, eleven speak languages other than Hebrew and English including Arabic, Russia, French, Spanish and Hungarian, eleven have a background in local government, ten have law degrees, twelve have been professionally involved in sports and ten play either the guitar, piano, accordion or recorder.

Yesh Atid’s top thirty list:

1. Yair Lapid

2. Orna Barbivai

3. Meir Cohen

4. Karine Elharrar

5. Meirav Cohen

6. Yoel Razvozov

7. Elazar Stern

8. Mickey Levy

9. Merav Ben-Ari

10. Ram Ben Barak

11. Yoav Segalovitz

12. Boaz Toporovsky

13. Idan Roll

14. Yorai Lahav Hertzanu

15. Vladimir Beliak

16. Ron Katz

17. Nira Shpak

18. Tanya Mazarsky

19. Yasmin Sacks Friedman

20. Inbar Bezek

21. Moshe (Kinley) Tur Paz

22. Simon Davidson

23. Ronit Erenfroind

24. Zohar Bloom

25. Ifat Ben Shoshan

26. Ibrahem Kasem

27. Oz Haim

28. Tommer Vinner

29. Michal Slawny Cababia

30. Yaron Levi