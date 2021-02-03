Supreme Court okays demolition of home of terrorist who murdered Esther Horgan

The Israeli Supreme Court ruled Wednesday afternoon against a petition seeking to block the demolition of the home of the Palestinian Arab terrorist who murdered an Israeli woman near her home in northern Samaria in December.

A three-judge panel including justices Yitzhak Amit, Dafna Barak-Erez, and Anat Baron rejected the petition, clearing the way for the demolition of the home of 40-year-old Muhammad Kabha, who murdered 52-year-old mother of six Esther Horgan in a terror attack by a forest near her home in Tel Menashe.



Last month, the Supreme Court filed an interim injunction against the demolition, halting any action until the court rules on the appeal, after the far-left HaMoked organization filed the petition on behalf of Kabha’s family.

All three justices ruled in favor of the home demolition, but Baron objected to the demolition of the second story of the home, where Kabha’s wife and children live, while Amit and Barak-Erez backed the full demolition.

“I found no basis for the claim that demolishing terrorists’ homes creates real deterrence against terrorist acts, perhaps even the opposite,” wrote Baron.