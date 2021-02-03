Negotiations between Smotrich and Jewish Home continue

Sources involved in negotiations between the Jewish Home party and the Religious Zionist Party told Arutz Sheva this morning (Wednesday) about gaps that are delaying the signing of an agreement for a joint run.

The leaders of the parties, Bezalel Smotrich and Hagit Moshe, are expected to meet this morning to continue negotiations.

Earlier, Moshe told Arutz Sheva: "We will join Smotrich and are going to the polls together. We will go under joint leadership and every decision will be made at the discretion of both of us. "

In the united list, the Jewish House will receive the second, fourth and sixth place. "Yesterday we sat until the wee hours of the night poring over the details of the arrangement. I believe that two more hours will be all it takes.”

On the possibility of connecting with Noam and Otzma, Moshe said: "We are considering the matter of joining for elections and then separation, just because I do not want us to reach a fifth round of elections. If it seems that Otzma is not ready to enter and then leave our alliance, they will not be with us.”

A Channel 13 poll by Professor Camille Fox shows that the Likud and Netanyahu are recovering and would have received 29 seats if the election had been held today. The Yesh Atid party, led by Lapid, has weakened to 16 seats alongside Gideon Saar's New Hope. Bennett's Yamina is stable with 10 seats.

According to the poll, the Joint List led by Ayman Odeh received 10 seats and Labor, led by Merav Michaeli, had 8 seats.

UTJ, led by Moshe Gafni, receives 8 seats, Shas 7, Yisrael Beiteinu 7, Meretz 5, and Blue and White scraped by with four.

Those left out in the cold are the Economic Party led by Yaron Zelicha (2.7%), the Religious Zionist Party led by Bezalel Smutrich (2%), Otzma Yehudit (2%), the Israelis with Huldai 0.9%, Aleh Yarok, Gesher by Orly Levy Abacis, Tnufa Of Ofer Shelach and also the Veterans Party of Israel led by Danny Yatom.

Map of the blocs according to the survey: the bloc to replace Netanyahu - 66, the Netanyahu bloc - 44. Yamina is still undecided with 10.

The survey also examined what would happen if the Religious Zionist Party led by Smutrich, the Jewish Home Party led by Hagit Moshe and Otzma Yehudit led by Itamar Ben Gvir joined one list, and the Ra'am party led by Mansour Abbas would split from the Joint List.

In such a situation, according to the poll, the Likud and Netanyahu will weaken to 27 seats, Yeh Atid will drop to 15 seats, Saar's New Hope will receive 14 seats, Yamina 8 seats, the Joint List (without Ra’am) - 8 seats, UTJ - 8 seats, Shas, Yisrael Beiteinu and Labor - 7 seats each, the list led by Smotrich Moshe and Ben Gvir - 6 seats, Meretz - 5 seats, and Ra’am and Blue and White at 4 seats each.