Study: UK's coronavirus vaccine slows spread of COVID

Britain’s domestically-developed and produced coronavirus vaccine may be effective in stopping the spread of the virus, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca – which produces the vaccine developed at Oxford – released a new study Tuesday which claims that the vaccine cuts transmission by roughly 67%.

The study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, was published by Preprints with The Lancet.

Among its findings, the study shows that the vaccine is 76% effective at preventing symptomatic cases of the coronavirus after a single dose for the first 90 days after the shot. The vaccine is 82% effective with two doses, researchers found.

“This news about the Oxford vaccine is absolutely superb,” Britain’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, tweeted.

“The vaccine works and works well.”

“We now know that the Oxford vaccine also reduces transmission and that will help us all get out of this pandemic,” Hancock later told the BBC.