The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, has instructed HMOs to begin providing vaccinations all citizens ages 16 and above starting tomorrow (Thursday).

The ministry asked citizens aged 18-35 to book appointments by contacting their HMO providers.

Despite the decision, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and the ministry's director general instructed HMOs to concentrate efforts on individuals aged 50 and above.