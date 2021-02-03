7,919 new COVID infections diagnosed in 24 hours

A total of 7,919 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 663,665, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

The number of new cases diagnosed fell from 8,867 Monday, partially due to the lower number of tests conducted, but also because of the decrease in the percentage of tests returning positive.

On Tuesday, 9.3% of tests came back positive, compared to 9.9% of tests on Monday, 9.8% of tests on Sunday, and 10.0% of tests on Saturday. A total of 5,224 new cases were diagnosed Sunday, and 2,614 cases were diagnosed Saturday.

The death toll rose to 4,888 Wednesday, after 31 new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported on Tuesday.

There are now 73,707 active cases of the virus in Israeli, including 1,789 cases being treated at hospitals.

Of those, 1,074 patients are in serious condition, with 2929 on respirators.

Thus far, 3,236,859 people, or 35,13% of the population, have received the first dose of the two-dose coronavirus vaccine. In addition, 1,855,071 people, or 20.13% of the population, have received both doses of the vaccine.