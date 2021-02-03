Jobless claims rise as lockdown continues

In the last day, 2,504 people registered as unemployed. Since the beginning of the current lockdown, a total of 171,355 have been registered.

133,232 of the unemployed were laid off from the IDF, and their share of all new job seekers is about 77.8%, while 38,123 of them were fired or resigned.

Among the fired and resigned, the decisive majority (83%) were fired. In the last day alone, 1,247 jobseekers have been fired or resigned, representing 50% of the registrants since yesterday.

The high rate of dismissals and resignations among daily subscribers that is forming in the last week is stabilizing at around fifty percent.

The two dominant groups among the enrollees are the teaching, education and training workers and the sales and service workers, who together constitute 40.7% (25.9% for the teaching, education and training workers and 14.8% for the sales and service workers) of the total enrollment.

Dr. Gal Zohar, Director of the Research, Service, and Policy department of the Employment Service, argues that occupationally, the third lockdown should be seen as two separate lockdowns, in view of the degree of enforcement practiced, and as having different occupational consequences. The first half is from the beginning of the lockdown until more severe penalties were imposed on 27.12-7.1, and the second is everything since.

In the first part of the lockdown the main effect of employment was on sales and service workers. From the moment tougher rules were put in place, including school closures, the main effect was on teaching, education and training workers.

In the first part of the lockdown the sales and service workers constituted 28.4% of the registrants and the teaching, education and training workers 5.1%; in the second part the data shifted, and so far the sales and service workers constitute 7.5% of the registrants and the teachers make up 37.1%.

Since the beginning of the third lockdown, 44,381 teaching, education and training workers and 25,361 sales and service workers have signed up for unemployment.