Small group allowed to visit Joseph's Tomb

Tonight (Wednesday) a small group made the trip to Joseph's Tomb for essential cleaning and maintenance. Among those who entered were the head of the Samaria governor Yossi Dagan, the Samaria Brigadier General, Col. Roi Zweig, Major Azriel Perlman, and the 12th Golani battalion.

"Even when we can not come with thousands of worshipers as always, it is our duty to preserve this holy place, clean it, beautify it," said Dagan. “Even if the Flag of Israel does not wave over it, we still need to do what we can.”

"For those who live and build in Samaria, it is our right and a duty to touch the deepest roots of our people. We must preserve the holy places and work to open them for all of Israel.”

When the work was done, Dagan thanked Brigadier General Roi Zweig for the brigade's 12th Golani Battalion, and the volunteers of the Od Yosef Chai yeshiva and the administration of the site for preserving the tomb and providing for the professionals to do the necessary work.