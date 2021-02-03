Magen Yisrael: Even fully vacinated people must obey guidelines

Dr. Orly Greenfeld, the medical director of Magen Israel, told Arutz Sheva that at least a few more days of lockdown are needed after next Friday.

"We originally recommended extending the lockdown not until Friday but until next Sunday. The added few days are well worth it to allow for even more people to be vaccinated. Every day in this situation is critical.”

“According to the data today, it seems advisable to continue the lockdown. If we open on Friday, there will be an untenable number of large gatherings. I hope that if we stay in lockdown until Sunday night we will see a decrease in the number of seriously ill patients. Once we have a higher number of vaccinated individuals, we can start talking about a very gradual return to routine so that we do not see the virus spreading again. No one wants a fourth lockdown."

Greenfeld notes that even after the lockdown ends, the economy and educational system can only be reopened gradually. "We need to understand that the virus is still here, and that we need to open everything carefully and gradually. We want to open the education system but we need to do it carefully, in capsules, with outdoor study, and in green cities only. Every time we feel we are in control of the situation, we take another step towards routine."

Dr. Greenfeld addressed the approaching Purim and the Passover that will follow. “We understand the need to meet with family for the holidays, but at the same time it should be understood that any gathering can lead to a new outbreak. On Purim we will have to be in lockdown to at least some degree if we want to be done with the virus by Passover.”

It also refers to the state of the immunization program. "We have already vaccinated 83 percent of those at risk over 60, which is a very nice and significant percentage in relation to what is happening in the world. There is no doubt that we’ve been successful in that area,and the public response is commendable. At the same time, we cannot vaccinate children; the best we can do is vaccinate everyone else, especially teachers."

Dr. Greenfeld also talked about the phenomenon of people who were infected despite having been vaccinated twice. “The vaccine is effective against 95% of the virus we know, including the British mutation, but that means that there are still 5% that can be infected. Even those who are vaccinated should keep to the guidelines. Anyone who has been vaccinated and exposed to people who have not been vaccinated is at low risk of infection, but not 0. "