Republican lawmaker: Remove Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) on Tuesday revealed a measure proposing the removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in opposition to calls from Democratic leaders to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments over violent and anti-Semitic remarks made in recent years, The Hill reports.

The House Rules Committee on Wednesday is scheduled to consider a resolution, sponsored by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), to strip Greene of her seats on two committees — Budget as well as Education and Labor — due to unspecified "conduct she has exhibited."

Greene has come under fire for her support of claims that school shootings were staged, including the 2012 killings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

CNN reported last week that Greene, in online posts before running for office, expressed support for executing Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She also raised the ire of Jewish groups after it came to light that she had embraced anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on social media.

In a Facebook post in 2018, Greene implicated “Rothschild Inc” in connection with a deadly forest fire that, she wrote, was started using laser beams from space.

Babin, who was among the group of Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of challenging certain Biden electors even after the violent pro-Trump riot at the Capitol, tweeted Tuesday evening that he planned on offering an amendment to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in an apparent protest to calls to remove Greene’s committee assignments.

“If the Democrat Majority wants to go down this road, they should start by dealing with their own members who have been at this before and AFTER their election to Congress,” Babin wrote, according to The Hill.

He attached screenshots of a list of past statements made by Omar, including one made in 2012 in which she wrote, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

Omar is notorious for her past controversial statements on Israel. She came under fire in 2019 after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

Last September, Omar called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's "existence" a problem in an interview with CBS.

More recently, she accused Israel of violating international law and carrying out "ethnic cleansing" after Israeli security forces demolished homes built illegally by Bedouin in the Jordan Valley.

Babin’s office did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for additional comment on his measure.