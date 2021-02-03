Netanyahu makes another offer to Smotrich

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is continuing to push for small right-wing parties to unite in order to prevent the loss of votes on the right.

According to a report by Amit Segal of Channel 12 News on Tuesday evening, Netanyahu made Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich a significant offer if he signed an agreement to run on a joint slate with the Jewish Home Party led by Hagit Moshe and the Otzma Yehudit Party led by Itamar Ben Gvir.

In exchange for such an agreement, Netanyahu offered Smotrich a spot for a candidate on his behalf on the Likud slate, similar to the move in which Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan was guaranteed a spot on the Likud slate in the elections to the 21st Knesset, as well as a ministerial position or two to be guaranteed to the Religious Zionist Party regardless of size.

However, according to the report, the contacts on the right have not yet matured and, as of this moment, Smotrich remains opposed to run with Otzma Yehudit.

Earlier on Tuesday, Smotrich released a video to members of the party explaining why he and the party did not respond to various reports regarding negotiations ahead of the submission of the election slates.

“You know me not from yesterday. For the past two years I have repeatedly relinquished my place and role and I have gladly done so for the sake of unity. I do not ask for respect nor for authority. What I do ask is to build the best thing possible for you. On Thursday the slates will close and I hope we succeed in bringing you a product that we can all rejoice in and be proud of," he said, among other things.