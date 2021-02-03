Young Israel: Strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of congressional committee assignments

The National Council of Young Israel (NCYI) on Tuesday called on Republican congressional leaders to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments in light of her promotion of conspiracy theories, including some that are anti-Semitic.

The NCYI also called on Rep. Greene to renounce her alarming statements and social media posts. The Georgia freshman has refused to apologize thus far, instead doubling down on her bizarre claims.

In 2018, Greene wrote a Facebook post that blamed the Rothschild family for starting wildfires in California using a laser from space.

In addition, Greene shared a video in 2018 in which an anti-Semitic Holocaust denier stated that, “Zionist supremacists have schemed to promote immigration and miscegenation.” She also claimed that the deadly 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida was staged and appeared in an online video harassing a survivor of that terrible tragedy.

Greene has actively endorsed QAnon and supported social media posts that called for the execution of FBI agents and top Democratic officials, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“The outlandish and outrageous conspiracy theories advanced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are deeply disturbing and must be swiftly and strongly condemned by her congressional colleagues in a bipartisan fashion,” said NCYI President Farley Weiss. “Citing anti-Semitic stereotypes fuels the fire of anti-Semitism and is unpardonable, and Rep. Greene’s pattern of troubling behavior is beyond the pale. Her rhetoric is reprehensible, and her discourse is divisive and dangerous.”

“We therefore call upon the Republican congressional leadership to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her congressional committees in view of her shocking statements and her steadfast refusal to disavow them,” Weiss added, noting that GOP leaders stripped former Rep. Steve King of his committee assignments in 2019 after he made troubling comments defending white supremacists.

“Hate has no place in the House of Representatives and espousing bigotry and anti-Semitism must have serious ramifications.”

On Monday, Congressional Democrats moved to strip Greene of committee assignments in the wake of her incendiary comments.

Greene recently filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, accusing Biden of "enabling bribery" and "blatant nepotism" by utilizing his son Hunter Biden’s position on the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Greene’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended several weeks ago, hours after she posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election.