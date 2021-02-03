Yankelevitch to associates: Blue and White becoming anti-haredi, anti-settler

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch announced on Tuesday that she will not be part of the Blue and White slate in the upcoming elections.

Kan 11 News reported that in a conversation with her associates, Yankelevitch explained, "I cannot continue in this party. It is going in an anti-haredi and anti-settler direction."

Among other things, Yankelevitch was furious about the decision of Defense Minister Benny Gantz to stop the government's decision to normalize young communities in Judea and Samaria.

Meanwhile, Blue and White is preparing for an independent run in the elections, without alliances with other parties.

Gantz declared on Monday that he has no intention of dropping out of the elections for the Knesset, despite the facts that polls project Blue and White to win a very low number of seats, if it even passes the electoral threshold.

With the deadline for submitting Knesset slates looming on Thursday, Gantz was busy on Tuesday evening putting the slate together.