Going above and beyond the basics

Buy a beautiful kiddush cup, a special mezuzah - spend as much as you can on serving G-d. This is learned from the crossing of the Red Sea.

The Jewish people sing a song of Thanksgiving to G-d as they cross the red sea on dry land.

In this song it says "This is my G-d and I will glorify Him."

How do we do that?



