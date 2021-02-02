The Jewish people sing a song of Thanksgiving to G-d as they cross the red sea on dry land.
In this song it says "This is my G-d and I will glorify Him."
How do we do that?
Going above and beyond the basics
Buy a beautiful kiddush cup, a special mezuzah - spend as much as you can on serving G-d. This is learned from the crossing of the Red Sea.
