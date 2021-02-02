Teen awakens from coma with no memory of COVID

A teenager who awakened from an 11-month coma missed most of the global pandemic which ravaged the world for most of 2020, Staffordshire Live reported Monday.

Joseph Flavill, 19, had been in a coma since March 1, 2020, when he suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a car in Burton, Britain. Britain would enter its first lockdown three weeks later, but Joseph had no knowledge of this.

His family are unsure how they will explain to him how the world has changed in the 11 months he missed. In addition, they remain unable to visit him due to coronavirus restrictions.

His aunt, Sally Flavill Smith, said in a statement: “We also don’t know how much he understands as his accident was before the first lockdown, and it’s almost like he has slept through the whole pandemic.”

Joseph caught the coronavirus twice, once while he was in the coma, and once after he had woken up.

Joseph has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but he has begun to move his limbs on command and is communicating through blinking and smiling.

His family communicates with him through video calls. According to his mother, his face lights up when he sees his family's faces on the computer screen,