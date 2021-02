Tourism Minister slams lockdown; 'Hasn't proven itself' Orit Farkash Hacohen: 'We need to think differently and of course responsibly!' Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Farkash Hacohen Tourism Minister Orit Farkash Hacohen tonight took a sarcastic swipe at Health Ministry COVID-19 lockdown policy when she took to Twitter to write: "The lockdown hasn’t proven itself." She continued: "The lockdown isn’t proving worthwhile. "Health Ministry: Let’s continue the lockdown. "Makes sense..." In conclusion, Farkash Hacohen recommended formulating a conceptual alternative to current government lockdown policy: "We need to think differently and of course responsibly!"



