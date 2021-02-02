Judea/Samaria and Golan Heights outside textbook for 1st graders

Is the Education Ministry excluding Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights? Parents of students from one of the schools in Samaria were surprised to find that in their daughter's first-grade textbook, there is a map of the State of Israel, but their home and in fact the entire region of Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights is absent from the map.

The parents contacted Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, and he wrote an urgent letter to the Minister of Education in which he called on him to immediately remove the textbook from the list of approved books for schooling, and to check all the books by the same publisher.

"It is inconceivable that the Ministry of Education will act as the last of the BDS organizations and allow the exclusion of about a half-million people, including about 400,000 students, from the textbooks. I turn to you and ask to revoke the use of this book and investigate how such a thing was approved so this phenomenon is not repeated. This is something that is politically distorted, contrary to the boycott law, and especially it is not appropriate for Israeli students to learn from such a book," he claimed.

The textbook: "First Reader" published by Yavneh Bonus Ltd., in the fifth booklet that deals with the State of Israel and is called "I and my country", illustrated by A. Asau.

The mother of one of the children in Samaria where the textbook is located said: "I was surprised to find that in the State of Israel a reading textbook intended for state education shows a map of the Land of Israel not in its entirety. Already in first grade, children are presented with incorrect information."

The Ministry of Education stated: "The Ministry of Education will act in accordance with the directive of the Minister of Education and correct the mistake. In view of this, the publisher was asked to remove the existing map and make the necessary change, that will be reflected in the edition being published these days."