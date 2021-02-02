Netanyahu angry: 'They're not broadcasting life-saving messages'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu tonight posted two angry tweets, after it became clear to him that the briefing he gave at the Health Ministry would not be broadcast live.

"It seems that some of the media channels do not intend to broadcast life-saving messages published tonight by the Health Ministry," Netanyahu tweeted.

"I ask you to watch my important words live on Channel 20 and on my Facebook," the Prime Minister added.

Netanyahu later tweeted, "Channel 11 also broadcast our important statement in the Ministry of Health. It is unfortunate that the other channels decided not to broadcast our words. It is an issue of life and death that is of paramount importance to the lives of us all."

Also during the briefing, in response to a Chanel 12 News reporter, the Prime Minister attacked the decision of the channel on which the reporter broadcasts, not to broadcast the briefing live.