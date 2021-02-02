Social media superstar launches campaign to 50 million followers against anti-Semitism

Social media superstar Baby Ariel has launched a new campaign, calling on her tens of millions of followers to spread awareness about anti-Semitism and hatred. In a message across her social media platforms, Baby Ariel reflected on the abuse she has received as a Jewish-Hispanic woman and detailed how such hate, if left unchallenged, can culminate in Nazism and white supremacism. In just three days, more than one million of her followers have engaged in the campaign.

Baby Ariel, whose real name is Ariel Martin, is an American social media star, singer and actress. She currently has 35 million Tik Tok followers, 9 million Instagram followers, 1 million Twitter followers and her YouTube channel has 3 million subscribers. Baby Ariel released the first of several singles in 2017 and has written and produced new music coming out in the summer. She has starred in a number of TV and movie roles, most notably in Disney Channel’s “Zombies 2” and an upcoming starring role in the thriller “Oracle”. Since her rise to fame aged 15, Ariel has always spoken out against racism, bullying and has been a champion for the underdog. Her self-directed and produced music video Wildside, pays homage to the trans community. She won the Teen Choice Award for "Choice Muser" in 2016 and 2017 and has been cited as a top influencer by Forbes, People and USA Today.

In a video message, published across her social media accounts, Baby Ariel revealed her own personal experience of hatred, saying “As a girl of Jewish and Hispanic descent, I have received my fair share of hate on social media over the years and trust me, it always hurts to get hate because of who you are.”

She then warned about a “hate that kills” and asked viewers to “Imagine getting targeted, arrested and killed because of your religion or skin color, your sexuality or because of your disability.” Baby Ariel then described how “the Nazis murdered six million Jews and another six million Catholics, Jehovah’s Witnesses, gay men and women and children with disabilities.”

In the video, she goes on to warn “that same kind of hate is riding again in too many places around the world… We need to speak up now and do something about it, because it is spreading and it can happen again.”

Emphasizing Martin Luther King Jr’s quote that “Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,” Baby Ariel concludes by saying “let’s spread awareness, light and love to drive out the hate,” urging her followers to “Share your story of how you have received and overcome hate with the hashtag #smashhate and #neveragain”

The campaign aims to increase awareness among young people regarding the dangers of anti-Semitism, racism and hatred, encouraging them to speak out and take action against it. It is being coordinated in partnership with the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement. Baby Ariel will join the discussion as a representative of her generation at the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement’s Annual Summit, taking place online on 1 March.

Since Baby Ariel posted the video on 27 January, it has been liked, commented on or shared by more than one million people across Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. In just a matter of days, the campaign has succeeded in bringing a message of tolerance and hope to a wide audience.

Sacha Roytman Dratwa, Executive Director, Combat Anti-Semitism Movement said, “We are delighted that Baby Ariel is taking this important step to engage young people in the fight against anti-Semitism and hatred. She is one of the most influential global voices for a new generation. Sadly, social media is too often filled with bigotry and intolerance and history shows us that such words are soon followed by acts of hate. Baby Ariel is amplifying the voices of tolerance and respect, spreading the hope which will ultimately defeat hate.”