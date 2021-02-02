Israel concerned by Myanmar military coup

The Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement in response to the military coup in Myanmar

"Israel is following with concern the situation in Myanmar and is calling for the release of the head of state, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, and the arrested leaders and public figures," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Israel continues to support the Myanmar people and the process of democratization and calls for peace, quiet and the rule of law in the country and for the prevention of violence.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with the Israeli Embassy in Yangon. We wish the embassy staff and their families, as well as to the Israelis in Myanmar, well."

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party were detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday.

The Myanmar army said it had carried out the detentions in response to “election fraud”, according to a statement on a military-owned television station.

Suu Kyi has come under criticism in recent years for her country's persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

In 2017, the US withdrew its military assistance to Myanmar, dropped Myanmar from the US visa waiver program, and considered imposing sanctions on the country.

In 2018, the US Holocaust Memorial and Museum rescinded a human rights award it gave to Suu Kyi because of her failure to oppose the ethnic cleansing and possible genocide of Myanmar’s Rohingya minority.